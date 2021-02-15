Apple offers free battery replacement for MacBook Pro that won't charge past 1%

If your 2016/2017 MacBook Pro cannot charge past 1%, you may be eligible for a free battery replacement.

In a new support article, Apple shared that a very small number of customers with 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past 1 per cent.

This group of customers will also see "Service Recommended" on the battery health status of their devices. They can check the battery health via:

macOS Big Sur - Apple menu > System Preferences, click Battery, select Battery in the sidebar, then click Battery Health

macOS Catalina or earlier - hold the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to reveal the battery status menu.

Apple says customers who experienced the above issues can contact the company to get a free battery replacement. Apple will examine the laptop prior to service to determine if it is eligible for the free battery replacement. Affected 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models include:

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.