Apple One now available in Singapore and rest of Southeast Asia

Just in case you’re finding yourself getting swamped with all manner of monthly subscription services (given that’s the current world we live in), it certainly wouldn’t hurt to be able to rope in all these monthly instalments under a collective entity to streamline your billing life a little more.

As such, services such as Apple One exist for our benefit.

Speaking of which, Apple’s premium umbrella subscription service has finally rolled out in Singapore and other countries in the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and India, and is available now.

For the uninitiated, Apple One is a subscription service that comprises various Apple services for the price of one monthly billing.

The services include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and expanded iCloud storage.

If you’re using them all regularly, there really isn’t any reason not to make the switch to Apple One, so you only need worry about a single billing, as opposed to four.

There will be two separate plans: Individual will run for $16.95/month, and Family (which allows you to share the services with up to five other people) will retail for $22.95/month.

Alternatively, folks who want to dip their toes into the service first before jumping into the pool can opt for a free month-long trial for the services under the umbrella that they are not subscribed to yet, after which full billing for Apple One will kick in (but if you ask us, it’s actually more bang for your buck to just get it straight on).