Apple: Proof of vaccination in Covid-19 apps must be from health authorities

If you're working on an iOS app that tracks vaccinated users, know that Apple's only accepting data sources from credible organisations.

In one of Apple's past announcements to app developers , apps that carry proof of Covid-19 vaccination must be from a credible source. Examples of these data sources given by Apple include government organisations, health-focused nonprofits, medical, and educational institutions.

For independent or third-party app developers creating such apps on behalf of these organisations, Apple said that the organisation needs to add the maker into the authority's App Developer account.

"To ensure these apps responsibly handle sensitive data and provide reliable functionality, they must be submitted by developers working with entities recognized by public health authorities, such as test kit manufacturers, laboratories, or healthcare providers," said the newer announcement .

Apple's decision - along with the option for app developers to choose "Time-sensitive Event" during app reviews - was to help expedite the reviewing of such apps. In the same statement, Apple admits that app reviews generally 'may take longer' given its stringent policies - in this case, ensuring the vaccination proof comes from a health authority.

Currently, Singapore is not expecting international travel to revert to pre-pandemic levels - at least, not until 2024. That said, proof of vaccination (and getting vaccinated in itself) is an integral step towards enabling Singapore's pandemic recovery and response .

As of January 2021, people who opted for Covid-19 vaccinations in Singapore receive a physical vaccine card and the ability to check their vaccination records online.

Existing apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by Singapore's Government Technology Agency currently have contact tracing capabilities. Still, these apps do not yet offer a convenient way for the public to check their Covid-19 vaccination status.

