Apple quietly releases AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning charging case

Apple not only unveiled the AirPods Pro 2, it also quietly released a new option for the third-generation AirPods – a Lightning-only charging case.
The MagSafe model, which was announced in October 2021, can also be charged with a Lightning cable and other wireless chargers.
The third-generation AirPods with Lightning charging case is priced at $259 while the MagSafe model is priced at $269.
We wonder if it is worth trading the convenience of wireless charging for just $10 in savings.
Amazon Singapore has it on sale for just $247.
