Apple quietly releases AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning charging case

Apple not only unveiled the AirPods Pro 2, it also quietly released a new option for the third-generation AirPods – a Lightning-only charging case.

The MagSafe model, which was announced in October 2021, can also be charged with a Lightning cable and other wireless chargers.

The third-generation AirPods with Lightning charging case is priced at $259 while the MagSafe model is priced at $269.

We wonder if it is worth trading the convenience of wireless charging for just $10 in savings.

More limited-time offers

Amazon Singapore has it on sale for just $247.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.