Apple registers 3 new Macs ahead of rumoured March event

Apple has just registered three new Macs in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of a rumoured March 8 Spring event.

Though Apple is widely expected to unveil a new iPhone SE and iPad Air at the event, some believe that at least one new Mac will also be announced.

The three new Macs were registered with the model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, and there are precious little details. The only thing we know is that they are running macOS Monterey.

Apple is expected to release a couple of new Macs this year, including an updated Mac Mini, a larger 27-inch iMac, a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro, and a completely redesigned MacBook Air.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.