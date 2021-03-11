Apple releases new firmware for AirPods Max, possibly addresses battery drain issues

Apple has just released a firmware update for its AirPods Max wireless headphone.

The new firmware version is 3C69 . Unfortunately, Apple did not provide release notes for this firmware update.

As a result, we can only make conjectures as to what's new in this update. That said, users have been complaining of battery drain issues so there's a good chance this firmware update would fix that.

A good number of users have been complaining that their AirPods Max's batteries continue draining even when they are placed in the Smart Case. Placing the AirPods Max in their Smart Case is supposed to be put in a low-power mode.

A user reported on 11 January that his/her AirPods Max went from over 90per cent battery life to just 1per cent in a few hours.

Sadly, there's no easy to manually update your AirPods Max. Apple will only say that the AirPods Max will automatically install new firmware when it's connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

There is, however, a way to check the firmware version on your AirPods Max. Here are the steps: