Apple reportedly ends partnership with Jony Ive

Apple's partnership with its former design chief Jony Ive did not last long.

According to The New York Times, Apple and Ive agreed to not renew their partnership contract. Several Apple executives reportedly questioned the company on how much Ive was being paid, while others were irritated that Apple designers were joining Ive's company.

Ive left Apple in June 2019 to start his own design firm. Back then, Apple shared that it would continue to work closely with Ive on a range of projects. Apple CEO Tim Cook even said he looked forward to working with Ive long into the future. It is said that Ive worked on the 24-inch iMac, provided guidance on the Apple Car design, and was involved in the design of the mixed reality headset.

