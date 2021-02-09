Apple reportedly pauses talks with Hyundai on electric car project

After a flurry of news last week on Apple having discussions with Hyundai-Kia, the latest report indicates things could go south.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Apple's discussions with Hyundai and Kia were paused recently. It remains unclear at the moment if or when these discussions will resume.

Apparently, Apple was upset by the initial statement by Hyundai that it is one of the several global automakers to be in discussions with Apple on self-driving cars.

Another purported issue is the dispute over whether Hyundai or Kia will get to build the Apple Car. A source added that Kia is the better partner for Apple.

Korean publication DongA reported last week that Apple is investing US$3.6 billion (S$4.8 billion) in Kia to build the Apple Car at a facility in Georgia, U.S.

Two recent reports claim that Apple and Kia are looking for potential partners. Apple is said to have met and discussed with at least 6 other automakers while Kia has reached out to potential partners on a multi-billion dollar investment plan to build the Apple Car.

The first-generation Apple Cars are expected to be autonomous and designed to operate without a driver according to CNBC.

The Apple Car is also believed to be using Hyundai's electric car chassis, E-GMP which can offer a maximum top speed of 160 mph and 0 - 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the Apple Car to arrive in 2025 at the earliest.