Apple reportedly plans to spend billions on live sports content

Apple is reportedly planning to spend a lot of money on live sports content in the next few years.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives claims that Apple sees live sports content as a key strategy to grow its subscriber base for its video streaming service.

Ives believes Apple is going to bid on several sports packages which are due for contract renewals in the next four years. These include NFL (Sunday Night Ticket), NASCAR and the NBA/WNBA.

With competing platforms like Amazon boasting established deals, Apple is said to be "ready to spend billions" on live sports content to catch up.

Ives estimates Apple has about 20 million paid subscribers, which is a far cry from Disney+'s 118 million paid subscriber base and Netflix's 214 million paid subscriber base.

