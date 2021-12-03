Apple reveals full list of winners for 2021 App Store Awards

With the year quickly (and finally) drawing to a close, Apple has revealed the full list of winners for the 2021 App Store Awards. Although many of these applications and games are winning the award for the very first time, some of them, like Toca Life World have been around for quite a while now, making it all the more amazing that they've managed to bag the awards again.

Anyway, that's enough introductions - let's check out the best Apps and Games for the year.

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion

Mac App of the Year: Craft

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift

iPad Game of the Year: MARVEL Future Revolution

Mac Game of the Year: Myst

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, this year's winners "harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world.

From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.”.

Frankly, some of these games were pretty much shoe-ins - Fantasian offers a pretty solid gaming experience, and Wild Rift was almost certain to break the top 10 even without the recent hype for Arcane Riot Games managed to drum up.

ALSO READ: Singaporean wins Apple's 2020 iPhone Photography Awards with obsolete iPhone 6

Over in the Apps corner, creative apps like LumaFusion were given a great platform to shine considering many people stayed at home to avoid the pandemic, while notebook applications like Craft helped people keep track of important details and appointments in an increasingly fast-paced digital landscape. All in all, Apple seems to think it's been a good year as far as these apps and games are concerned, and there's not much reason to disagree.

For more information, check out the official post from Apple.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.