Apple rumoured to adopt OLED displays for iPad and MacBook Pro from 2022

Apple could be looking at OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook devices.

According to DigiTimes, Apple is working on a 10.9-inch iPad model with an OLED screen for release in early 2022. This is likely to be an updated version of the iPad Air.

Sources also told DigiTimes that Apple is considering to adopt OLED screens for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16 to 17-inch MacBook Pro.

The past year saw a flurry of reports about Apple investing in Mini-LED and Micro-LED display technologies. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in March 2020 that Apple had about 6 new Mini-LED devices in the pipeline.

Focus Taiwan wrote in May 2020 that Apple was planning to build a new plant in the country to manufacture Mini-LED and Micro-LED displays. In September 2020, Kuo wrote that 30 to 40 per cent of iPads and 20 to 30 per cent of MacBook models will use Mini-LED displays.

DigiTimes stated that Apple will use these display technologies co-currently to "target different customer groups". Apple is expected to unveil a 12.9-inch iPad Pro later this month with Mini-LED display, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Mini-LED displays in the second half of the year.