Apple rumoured to be developing an alternative to Google Search

Apple may be developing its own search technology.

According to Financial Times, there is increasing evidence of Apple's ambition to build its own search engine. The publication highlighted that there are "frequent" job advertisements by Apple for search engineers. In addition, there is increased activity from Apple's web crawler, Applebot although it is mainly used to enhance Siri and Spotlight search results.

Financial Times also mentioned that Apple has begun to show its own search results and link directly to websites from the home screen in iOS 14. This is interpreted as a critical step forward for Apple's in-house development.

Google reportedly paid Apple between $8 to $12 billion a year to remain the default search engine in Safari on iOS. This has recently caught the attention of U.S antitrust authorities who claim that Google is using illegal tactics to protect its monopoly and Apple for facilitating anticompetitive behaviour.