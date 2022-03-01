Apple rumoured to be exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid

Following a report about Apple's 20-inch foldable MacBook , Bloomberg claims the company is indeed exploring a foldable device.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, sources told him Apple is considering a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid which has one side of the display functioning as a virtual keyboard. This would mean that there is no physical keyboard or trackpad.

Based on recent rumours, the future of the Mac seems to be an exciting one. The US Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application by Apple in August 2020 which describes a future Magic Keyboard that can bring macOS to any monitor. Tipster Jon Prosser also claimed in 2020 that Apple is developing a foldable iPhone/iPad device.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.