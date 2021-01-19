Apple rumoured to bring back MagSafe and remove Touch Bar on new MacBook Pros

Aside from a major refresh to the iMac and Mac Pro, Apple is also reportedly planning to release new MacBook Pros with MagSafe charging and no Touch Bar this year.

According to Bloomberg's source, the MagSafe magnetic power adapter is making a comeback on the next-generation MacBook Pros. MagSafe is expected to charge the new notebooks at a faster rate than the current USB-C port. It will also sport an elongated pill-shape design of the older MagSafe port.

Apple is also believed to be testing versions of the upcoming notebooks with no Touch Bar. The touchscreen strip on the top row of the keyboard was introduced in 2016, but some users complained that it is less functional than physical keys.

Based on the current plans, Apple is aiming to launch the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros around the middle of the year. They will use upgraded versions of the M1 chip with more cores and improved graphics.

In addition, the new notebooks are said to be equipped with brighter, higher-contrast display panels. However, the overall look of the new MacBook Pros will remain largely unchanged. A new MacBook Air is in development, but the launch is likely to be next year.