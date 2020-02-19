Apple rumoured to hold a media event at the end of March

PHOTO: Twitter/9to5mac
Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone

Apple is said to be holding a media event at the end of March.

Sources close to Apple told German iPhone site iPhone-Ticker that Apple is likely to hold a media event on 31 March, Tuesday to announce the next generation iPhone SE model. Commonly referred as the iPhone 9 , Apple is believed to release the new iPhone model for sale on 3 April, Friday.

Having a media event in end March is nothing new for Apple. It held an event last year on 25 March to unveil new services such as Apple News+, Apple Card and Apple Arcade. In 2018, Apple focused on education and new iPads in an event on 27 March.

The iPhone 9 is expected to look like the iPhone 8 with flagship specs such as A13 chipset, 3GB RAM and an affordable price tag of US$399 (S$560) for the base model. Apple is estimated to ship at least 20 million units of the iPhone 9 this year although the Covid-19 outbreak could affect production and stocks in the coming months.

Purported renders of the Apple iPhone 9.
PHOTO: Twitter/OnLeaks and Twitter/iGeeksblog

There is also a chance that Apple would unveil other products at the event such as the 2020 iPad Pro lineup with a 3D sensor system, an updated MacBook model with the new scissor-switch keyboard, AirTags , a pair of "high-end over-ear" headphones, and a smaller wireless charging mat.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Apple iPhones smartphones

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song

SERVICES