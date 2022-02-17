Apple rumoured to launch 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro next month

The entry-level MacBook Pro with M2 chip could turn out to be a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro.

According to MacRumours, a reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain claims that Apple will unveil a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro next month. The upcoming laptop will continue to have the same design as the current model with the Touch Bar, but it will lack a notch or ProMotion display.

Apple is expected to hold an online event in early March to unveil the next generation iPhone SE and iPad Air. Three new Macs were recently registered by Apple in the Eurasian Economic Database and Bloomberg believes the "entry-level MacBook Pro" will be one of the upcoming Macs to be powered by the M2 chipset.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.