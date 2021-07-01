Apple rumoured to launch 3 OLED iPads over the next 2 years

Apple may be switching to an OLED iPad lineup from next year.

Sources told TheElec that Apple will be launching its first OLED iPad in 2022 and two other OLED iPad models in 2023. The first OLED iPad is said to have a 10.86-inch display. This is likely to be the iPad Air. As for the two other OLED iPad models, TheElec claims they will come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays.

Two different OLED structures are rumoured to be used in these upcoming iPad models. The 10.86-inch iPad model is expected to use rigid OLED and thin-film encapsulation (TFE). The 2023 OLED iPad models are believed to be using flexible OLED and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO).

There have been numerous reports of Apple adopting OLED displays for the iPad in the past few months.

DigiTimes reported in March that Apple will be adopting OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook Pro from next year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in the same month that an OLED iPad Air is arriving in 2022. ETNews claimed last month that "some" iPad models in 2022 will come with OLED displays.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.