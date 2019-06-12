Apple rumoured to launch an iPhone with no ports in 2021

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his latest research note with predictions on the next two years of iPhone models which include one rumour about Apple killing the Lightning port in one of the 2021 iPhone models.

According to Kuo, a new iPhone model in 2021 will not have come with the Lightning port. Rather than a switch to USB-C as many would have expected, Apple is said to opt for a "completely wireless experience" on the "highest-end model".

In line with a recent report on Apple's new approach to its iPhone strategy, Kuo wrote that there would be four OLED iPhone models next year which include a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch model.

All four models will come with 5G connectivity and have a form factor "similar to the iPhone 4". Screen sizes and camera technology are believed to be the differentiating factors for all four models.

The 5.4-inch and lower-end 6.1-inch models are expected to come with a rear dual-camera module while the higher-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models will have rear triple-lens camera systems with time-of-flight 3D sensing technology.

The first half of 2020 would see the launch of the next-generation iPhone SE model. It is expected to sport a 4.7-inch display with a form factor nearly identical to the iPhone 8.

There would be a follow-up in 2021, which Kuo refers as the "iPhone SE 2 Plus" with an all-screen design, no home button, a screen size of 5.5-inches or 6.1-inches, and Touch ID is integrated into the power button on the side of the device.

