Apple rumoured to retain Lightning port on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 to go port-less

Apple is said to be retaining the Lightning port on this year's iPhone models while going port-less for next year's iPhone models.

Tipster @choco_bit shared in a tweet that iPhone 12 prototypes with USB-C ports are not making it to production, which means the Lightning port is here to stay for another year.

Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was testing several prototypes with USB-C ports, which gave rise to speculation that future iPhones will eventually make the switch to USB-C.

@choco_bit added that the iPhone models next year (referred to as the iPhone 13) will come with a Smart Connector and go port-less.

Wireless charging will be the main method of charging on the iPhone 13. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in December 2019 that he expects the "highest-end iPhone model" in 2021 to have no ports and have a "completely wireless experience".

