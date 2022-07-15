Apple’s LumiHealth adds daily mindfulness programme and greater incentives for new users

The path to a healthy life is never ending. As we age and grow, especially now living through a worldwide pandemic for two years and counting, Singapore Health Promotion Board and Apple’s LumiHealth programme has helped plenty of Singaporeans live a healthier life.

Almost two years since its launch in Oct 2020, the LumiHealth programme has seen huge success with over 300,000 downloads and over 19 million health and wellness challenges. It has encouraged those with Low Activity, High BMI and Senior users to exercise more with their Apple Watch.

PHOTO: Apple

Users with BMI above the healthy range have increased their weekly exercise minutes by 44 per cent, whilst ‘Low Activity’ user group increased their weekly exercise minutes by 88 per cent. Seniors who participate in LumiHealth have also increased their weekly exercise minutes by 88 per cent in the 12 month since joining the programme.

But it doesn’t stop there. LumiHealth continues to adopt a holistic approach to health and wellbeing with an even wider range of challenges and feature programmes. Recent introduction includes Cardiovascular Focus and Minutes to Mindfulness.

PHOTO: LumiHealth

Cardiovascular Focus help participants understand their cardiovascular health better and provide meaningful ways to safeguard their heart health. As for Minutes to Mindfulness, users can learn ways to practice mindfulness wherever they are and track mindfulness sessions through LumiHealth and their Apple Watch.

As part of the brand new 30-day programme, users will be encouraged to complete at least five minutes of daily mindful breathing using the Mindfulness app on the Apple Watch. As usual, users can also receive specially curated mindfulness tips and reminders such as a small little reminder to incorporate mindfulness whilst talking a walk or performing chores.

As if a healthy body and mind isn’t enough of an incentive, new users can enjoy even more incentives to join LumiHealth. Starting July 15 to Aug 14, 2022, Apple Retail stores in Singapore will be offering a free $40 Apple Retail gift card for those who purchase a new Apple Watch and join the programme for the first time during the period of time.

PHOTO: LumiHealth

In addition, current participants who refer friends and family to LumiHealth during this period will be awarded 10,000 bonus points for each successful referral, a big upgrade from the initial 2,000 bonus points in the past.

“The positive impact LumiHealth continues to have on the lives of Singaporeans demonstrates the results that can come when people are empowered to take control of their own health journey. It’s incredibly inspiring to see how so many people are making meaningful changes to their lifestyle by using iPhone and Apple Watch in innovative ways,” said Dr. Mithun Patel, Apple’s head of Health Strategic Initiatives.

Want to learn more about LumiHealth? Check out LumiHealth’s official microsite.

