Apple said to announce its mixed reality headset in Jan 2023

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares his latest expectations on Apple's mixed reality headset.

According to Kuo, the lockdowns in China have disrupted the development of Apple's mixed reality headset.

The Engineering Validation Test (EVT) is slated to begin from Q3 2022 with a media event planned for January 2023.

The development toolkit will be available within two to four weeks after the event and pre-orders should begin in Q2 2023. Retail availability is estimated to be before WWDC 2023.

Kuo reported in October 2021 that there were production delays as Apple had higher industrial design requirements.

Bloomberg claimed in January this year that Apple encountered development challenges with the device, which includes overheating issues caused by the high-end processors, cameras and software-related bugs.

The New York Times recently said Apple engaged Hollywood directors to develop content for the mixed reality headset. The content is said to blend the physical and virtual worlds.

READ ALSO: Is Apple working with Hollywood to create content for its mixed reality headset?

This article was first published in HardwareZone.