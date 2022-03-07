Apple said to be developing a 7K display

Apple may be launching two new displays this year including one that has a higher resolution than the Pro Display XDR.

Sources familiar with the matter told 9to5Mac that Apple has been developing the "Apple Studio Display" which has a 7K resolution. In comparison, the Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch 6K panel.

9to5Mac speculates that the "Apple Studio Display" could have a higher pixel density or keep the same 218ppi as the Pro Display XDR on a larger 36-inch panel. It is unknown at the moment if "Apple Studio Display" will replace the Pro Display XDR or be positioned as a higher-end model.

Rumours of a new monitor have been circulating since last year. Bloomberg reported that a more affordable external monitor is in the pipeline and it is likely designed for the mainstream consumers. 9to5Mac reported in July that Apple is testing an external display with A13 display and Neural Engine and it could replace the Pro Display XDR.

Tipster @dylandkt claimed in November that LG is developing three new standalone panels for Apple which include a 24-inch, 27-inch and 32-inch model. The most recent report by Bloomberg suggests that Apple is preparing to launch an external monitor which costs half the price of the Pro Display XDR.