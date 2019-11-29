Apple said to be doubling production of AirPods Pro

Apple can't seem to build enough AirPods Pro. Demand is reportedly so overwhelming that Apple has ordered the production of its high-end true wireless headphones to be doubled.

To recap, the AirPods Pro are Apple's flagship true wireless headphone. Compared to the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro have a new in-ear design and active noise-cancellation and an excellent ambient listening mode that Apple calls Transparency mode. You can read my review of them here.

If you try buying the AirPods Pro on the online Apple Store now, you'd find that the earliest estimated delivery is 30 December 2019. Fortunately, however, same-day store pickups are still available.

According to reports, Apple has asked its supplied Luxshare Precision to increase the production of the AirPods Pro to 2 million units per month.

This report follows an earlier one that says AirPods shipments could double to 60 million this year.

Even if all 60 million units were the entry-level AirPods, that would mean over US$9.5 billion (S$13 billion) in revenue.

The AirPods are already the world's best selling headphones and it seems that the AirPods Pro will soon take over that title.

