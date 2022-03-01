Apple said to have the biggest revamp of the Apple Watch lineup this year

Apple is likely to have the biggest revamp of the Apple Watch lineup this year.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reiterates his claim that there would be three new models this year which include the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and a rugged Apple Watch for extreme sports . In addition, the Apple Watch Series 3 could finally be phased out this year.

As for the Apple Watch Series 8, Gurman says he does not expect to see "any major new health sensors" although there is a possibility that a body temperature feature could be introduced. He also expects "major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board".

There are rumours that Apple is working on a blood glucose monitoring feature , but Gurman says it is still years from implementation. Blood pressure and crash detection features could be coming to a future Apple Watch.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.