Apple said to hold an iPhone event on Oct 13

Multiple sources have claimed that Apple is announcing the iPhone 12 in the second week of October.

An employee at a UK telco reportedy told MacRumours that Apple plans to hold an iPhone event on (Oct 13) with pre-orders happening on the same day and sales beginning on (Oct 16). Another source from a Dutch telco, told AppleInsider the same dates.

However, previous iPhone events generally had a one-week period between pre-orders and launch. Tipster @jon_prosser, who shared his predictions one month ago, corroborated the claims although he believed the new iPhones would be in stores from (Oct 23).

The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to adopt a phased launch approach this year with the non-Pro models arriving first while the Pro models would be available at a much later date.

Apple has confirmed that the new iPhones would be available "a few weeks later" than the usual late September timeframe. Do check out our round-up article on what's to expect from the iPhone 12.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.