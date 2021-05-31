Apple said to release AirPods 3 later this year, AirPods Pro 2 in 2022

Apple is planning to refresh the standard AirPods model later this year with the next-generation AirPods Pro slated for 2022.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the AirPods 3 will come with a new case and shorter stems. This will be the first update to the AirPods since March 2019. Purported photos and renders of the AirPods 3 have been published in the past few months, which reveal an AirPods Pro-like design.

As for the AirPods Pro 2, Apple is rumoured to be introducing new motion sensors with fitness tracking features on the earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 were initially planned to be released this year, but Apple has pushed back its launch.

For consumers who are hoping for a second-generation AirPods Max, Bloomberg says that Apple currently has no plans to develop them. The company has considered launching new colour options for the wireless headphones.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.