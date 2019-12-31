Apple said to use Chinese-made OLED panels for future iPhones

Apple has reportedly secured supplies of OLED panels for future iPhones from Chinese firm BOE.

According to RPRNA, Korean media reports claim that Apple will be using OLED panels from BOE for some iPhone models in 2020 and 2021.

BOE is said to be supplying more OLED panels than LG, but less than Samsung for future iPhones. South Korean analysts estimate BOE to ship 45 million OLED panels for the iPhone in 2021.

Bloomberg reported in February 2017 that Apple had been testing OLED panels from BOE for several months, but the iPhone maker had not made up its mind to include the Chinese firm in its list of suppliers.

In November 2017, ETNews claimed that BOE was trying to secure a deal with Apple by building two massive OLED production lines exclusively for the iPhone.

Just a few months ago, Nikkei Asian Review said Apple is "aggressively testing" BOE's flexible OLED displays and is likely to make a decision by the end of the year.

As the 2020 iPhone lineup is expected to be all OLED, adding BOE as another supplier would help Apple diversify its supply chain and reduce reliance on Samsung.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.