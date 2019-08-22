Apple Singapore's Youth Camp next month lets teens explore tech-fuelled creativity

School holidays are just around the corner and if you thinking of activities to keep your teens occupied or maybe you are a teen looking for something to do, check out the Youth Camp at Apple.

The Youth Camp is part of Apple's Today at Apple programme and it will run from 9 to 14 September.

It's opened to teens aged 13 to 17 and consists of three 2-day sessions centred on three subjects: art, photography, and music.

The sessions will allow teens to explore how Apple devices such as the iPad can be used to create drawings and how to take better photos with their iPhones.

The sessions will be headlined by noted professionals in their fields. For example, on day two of the photography session, professional photographer Sunny Ang will talk about the art of toy photography and teach techniques in composition and lighting.

If this sounds like something your teen or you might be interested in, you can sign them up for the Apple Youth Camp here. You can also check out the schedule and sessions here. Finally, the best thing about this is that it is free.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.