Apple Singapore's Youth Camp next month lets teens explore tech-fuelled creativity

PHOTO: Apple
Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone

School holidays are just around the corner and if you thinking of activities to keep your teens occupied or maybe you are a teen looking for something to do, check out the Youth Camp at Apple.

The Youth Camp is part of Apple's Today at Apple programme and it will run from 9 to 14 September.

It's opened to teens aged 13 to 17 and consists of three 2-day sessions centred on three subjects: art, photography, and music.

The sessions will allow teens to explore how Apple devices such as the iPad can be used to create drawings and how to take better photos with their iPhones.

The sessions will be headlined by noted professionals in their fields. For example, on day two of the photography session, professional photographer Sunny Ang will talk about the art of toy photography and teach techniques in composition and lighting.

If this sounds like something your teen or you might be interested in, you can sign them up for the Apple Youth Camp here. You can also check out the schedule and sessions here. Finally, the best thing about this is that it is free.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Apple Youth

TRENDING

&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Flying long-haul when you&#039;re old: Tips and advice for seniors
Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

SERVICES