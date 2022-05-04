Apple sues startup Rivos for stealing chip secrets

Apple is suing startup Rivos for poaching its employees who had access to sensitive chip data.

In the lawsuit, Apple claims Rivos led a coordinated campaign from June 2021 to hire its employees who had access to its chip designs.

It added that former employees transferred "gigabytes of sensitive SoC specifications and design files" via AirDrop and Time Machine to their personal devices.

Before filing the lawsuit, Apple stated it has sent a letter to Rivos about the confidentiality agreements its former employees were bound, but there was no response from the startup.

Apple hopes the lawsuit can "recover its trade secrets", "protect them from further disclosure", and "to uncover the full extent of their use to try to mitigate the harm that has and will occur".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.