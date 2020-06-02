Apple suppliers to resume production in China on 10 Feb

Despite the increasing number of deaths and infected people caused by the novel coronavirus, Apple's major suppliers in China still plan to resume work next week.

According to Bloomberg, Foxconn is expected to resume full-scale production in China on 10 February. Other suppliers such as Quanta Computer Inc, Inventec Corp and LG Display are going to resume work next week.

There are doubts on whether it is too early to resume work considering that the novel coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate. More than 200,000 people have been infected with over 400 deaths to date.

Apple and Google have temporarily closed their offices in China. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that iPhone shipments will drop 10 per cent in this quarter due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Production of the next-gen iPhone SE and AirPods are likely to be affected.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.