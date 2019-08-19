Apple takes art to city streets to augment reality

Tech giant Apple is taking art out of the gallery and splashing it on the real world, creating playful, digital skylines with technology that critics fear could become sinister and invasive.

Fans said the Apple augmented reality (AR) tool - active in Paris, New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and San Francisco - improves real-life, superimposing digital words and images on old landmarks.

PHOTO: Video screengrab from Youtube/Lester's VHS Emporium

But privacy watchers fear AR could become a tool that makes urban spaces playgrounds for corporations and financial gain.

The interactive artworks - colourful words and images that whoosh over skylines and float above buildings - are part of an Apple tour that needs an app and smartphone.

Apple commissioned the art with the New York-based New Museum, creating works by seven poets and performers from Nick Cave to Carsten Hoeller.

PHOTO: Video screengrab from Youtube/Lester's VHS Emporium

A tour with Apple in London revealed frenetic rainbow text leaping over a lion statue in London's Trafalgar Square while an intricate factory production line rose from the concrete floor of Covent Garden.

Apple says the idea it dubs ' T Walk' is a fun way to bring art to the people and augment big-city life.

But some fear a tech takeover of public space.

"We've got a new interface of the digital world and the actual world...that throws up questions about property rights," said Neil McDonnell, a researcher at the Centre for the Study of Perceptual Experience at the University of Glasgow.

"We are using it before thinking about it."

McDonnell said AR could present "huge opportunities" - offering virtual maps or letting officials see through tarmac to visualize broken pipes.

But it also lets firms collect "absolutely millions" of data points, he said, with potentially "terrifying" consequences.

Apple Go?

The Apple project is similar to the AR phenomenon 'Pokemon Go' that exploded in 2016, unleashing millions of players into streets, offices and parks in search of animated characters.