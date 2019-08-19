Apple takes art to city streets to augment reality

PHOTO: Apple
Reuters

Tech giant Apple is taking art out of the gallery and splashing it on the real world, creating playful, digital skylines with technology that critics fear could become sinister and invasive.

Fans said the Apple augmented reality (AR) tool - active in Paris, New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and San Francisco - improves real-life, superimposing digital words and images on old landmarks.

PHOTO: Video screengrab from Youtube/Lester's VHS Emporium

But privacy watchers fear AR could become a tool that makes urban spaces playgrounds for corporations and financial gain.

The interactive artworks - colourful words and images that whoosh over skylines and float above buildings - are part of an Apple tour that needs an app and smartphone.

Apple commissioned the art with the New York-based New Museum, creating works by seven poets and performers from Nick Cave to Carsten Hoeller.

PHOTO: Video screengrab from Youtube/Lester's VHS Emporium

A tour with Apple in London revealed frenetic rainbow text leaping over a lion statue in London's Trafalgar Square while an intricate factory production line rose from the concrete floor of Covent Garden.

Apple says the idea it dubs ' T Walk' is a fun way to bring art to the people and augment big-city life.

But some fear a tech takeover of public space.

"We've got a new interface of the digital world and the actual world...that throws up questions about property rights," said Neil McDonnell, a researcher at the Centre for the Study of Perceptual Experience at the University of Glasgow.

"We are using it before thinking about it."

McDonnell said AR could present "huge opportunities" - offering virtual maps or letting officials see through tarmac to visualize broken pipes.

But it also lets firms collect "absolutely millions" of data points, he said, with potentially "terrifying" consequences.

Apple Go?

The Apple project is similar to the AR phenomenon 'Pokemon Go' that exploded in 2016, unleashing millions of players into streets, offices and parks in search of animated characters.

The viral game blurred the distinction between digital and physical property rights, said experts, with some homeowners suing the game's makers for unwanted trespass.

Snap Inc another popular social media app, said this month it would launch a new version of its wearable Spectacles sunglasses that will let users upload images, often with augmented face filters, to the Snapchat platform.

"Delivering dynamically animated art...sounds exciting, but does it make sense and is it safe?" asked Robert Stone, director of human interface technologies at the University of Birmingham.

"One only has to witness the tunnel vision behaviours of smartphone users, glued to their precious product in dense urban areas, not to mention the injuries such behaviour causes."

Benefits

AR could be a boon to city life, aiding navigation, traffic flow, tourism and emergency response, said Jennifer Morrissey of Dentons Smart Cities & Communities Think Tank, which helps cities leverage technology.

"AR can and absolutely should be used in smart cities and communities, and in many instances, it is already being used," said Morrissey.

AR is becoming rapidly more mainstream, amid innovation and better integration onto mobile devices, with the AR gaming market expected to reach a value of almost $300 billion (S$415.4 billion) by 2023, according to Infoholic Research.

Either way, it is set to stay.

"The potential uses of AR could be extremely sinister but I think the positives are so positive that we'll find it incredibly hard not to be seduced by them - very much like your mobile phone," said McDonnell.

More about
Digital Apple Augmented reality

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES