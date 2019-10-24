Is Apple testing iPhone prototypes with smaller notches and wider antenna lines?

The notch on the 2020 iPhone could be smaller according to tipster Ben Geskin.

Geskin claims that Apple is testing several iPhone prototypes with new optics.

Some prototypes are said to have notches that are smaller in width, while others are narrower to fit the Face ID components in the top bezel.

The 2020 iPhones could also come with wider antenna lines to support 5G connectivity.

The antenna lines are expected to be made of glass, ceramic or sapphire.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in July 2019 that in-screen Touch ID would replace Face ID by 2021. Screen makers are said to be "actively developing full screens" without notches at the top for Apple.

Designing a smaller notch on the 2020 iPhone could be the first step.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.