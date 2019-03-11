Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here's how you can get a free one-year subscription

PHOTO: Apple livestream screengrab
Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone

Apple TV+ has officially launched in Singapore.

It was announced earlier in September that Apple TV+ will launch in Singapore on Nov 2 and subscription will cost S$6.98 a month.

However, anyone who has purchased an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod Touch) after Sep 10 will get one year's subscription for free.

To redeem this free subscription, make sure your device is running the latest version of its OS and simply launch the Apple TV app.

Scroll down to the Apple TV+ section and tap it. Next, you should see the offer like in the screenshot below.

Scroll down to Apple TV+ and tap it. PHOTO: Screengrab
Simply tap on it to start your one-year free subscription to Apple TV+. You will not be charged during the one-year trial.

If you haven't brought an Apple device recently, you can still qualify for a trial for Apple TV+ but for a shorter period of 7 days.

At launch, Apple TV+ will feature originals such as See, The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter and The Elephant Queen. There's also book club content from Oprah Winfrey.

You can watch Apple TV+ directly on your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Mac. You can also watch on your browser by going to tv.apple.com.

For those who want to watch on their TVs, check if your TV has the Apple TV app — most new Samsung TVs do and it seems like some new Sony TVs might too. Otherwise, you can mirror content from your Apple device to your TV as long as your TV supports AirPlay 2.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

