Apple TV Plus free trial subscription extended to July 2021

Good news Apple TV Plus subscribers, Apple is extending their free trial subscription!

If your current free trial subscription was set to expire any time from now until June, you will have until July 2021 to enjoy the free subscription. However, this extension only applies to current members and not members who have already cancelled their subscription before their free trial ends.

Free trial subscriptions were first announced in October 2020 and was slated to run out in February this year but it seems like Apple is in a generous mood.

A free 1-year subscription to Apple TV Plus comes with every new Apple device purchase whereas users who did not purchase a new Apple device and subscribed to Apple TV Plus were entitled to 3 months free subscription. Once subscription ends, charges will apply.

The extension is likely to give the platform more time to expand the TV Plus content to include new flagship series and movies releases, as well as second seasons of its popular launch shows.

The extra month also gives Apple a chance to increase the service’s value in the eyes of customers and ensure that current customers will renew their subscription once it expires.

According to Business Standard, this extension may only apply to customers in India, though the tech giant has yet to come out and make any formal announcements.

Apple TV plus launched in November last year and has a monthly subscription rate of $6.98.

