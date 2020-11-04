Apple TV will be available on next-gen Xbox consoles at launch

Not long after it was announced that Sony’s PlayStation 5 will come with a number of popular entertainment apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify, it has been announced that Xbox consoles will be seeing the arrival of the Apple TV app come Nov 10 2020.

This will provide owners of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles with access to the many shows and movies on Apple TV’s library.

This includes Apple Originals from Apple TV+ such as M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant and The Morning Show, the latter of which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Apple TV

Those interested in subscribing to Apple TV+ on their Xbox consoles can do so for US$4.99 (S$7) a month, with a seven-day free trial starting from Nov 10.

Aside from Apple TV, Microsoft has also confirmed that other entertainment apps such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, and YouTube will be available on the next-generation Xbox consoles upon release.

Both the Xbox Series X and Series S will also come with Dolby Vision and Atmos support for the likes of Disney+ and Netflix.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will be available from Nov 10, 2020.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.