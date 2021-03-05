Apple TV+'s genre-bending thriller Calls get its first official trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for their upcoming genre-bending thriller “Calls,” which will also be available on the streaming platform with all nine episodes of the first season on March 19, 2021.

Calls is based on the CANAL+ French series of the same name created by Timothée Hochet, and isn't quite the TV show format that we understand and consume today.

It uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine "bone-chilling, short-form stories", according to Apple. Just check out the trailer below.

Directed by Fede Álvarez (“Don’t Breathe”), each episode of Calls follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences.

There's also a superbly stellar lineup of casts assembled including Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Clancy Brown (“The Shawshank Redemption”), Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”), Rosario Dawson (“Jane the Virgin”), Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Karen Gillan (“Avengers: Endgame”), Judy Greer (“Halloween”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Cobra Kai”), Danny Huston (“Children of Men”), Nick Jonas (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), Riley Keough (“The Girlfriend Experience”), Joey King (“The Act”), Stephen Lang (“Avatar”), Jaeden Martell (“Defending Jacob”), Paola Nuñez (“Bad Boys for Life”), Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”), Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”), Danny Pudi (“Mythic Quest”), Ben Schwartz (“House of Lies”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Tenet”) and Jennifer Tilly (“Family Guy”).