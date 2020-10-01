Apple TV+'s next TV show is a comedy about an egotistical video-game developer

Apple TV+ next big original series is a comedy about video-game development called Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.

This workplace comedy actually has a lot of talent behind it. The show comes from the people who made It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (which is fantastic), Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet centres on the fictional game Mythic Quest's narcissistic creative director, Iam Grimm - played by McElhenney. His abrasive personality clashes with the rest of the team, as they all struggle to make Mythic Quest happen under his leadership.

The show has quite a cast as well. F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim and Charlotte Nicdao star, alongside Danny Pudi (Community), David Hornsby (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ashly Burch, a fairly well-known voice actor for games like Borderlands 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 7.