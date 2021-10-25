Apple unlikely to have November event, to launch new iPad Pro, bigger iMac in 2022

While Apple held three separate events last year, it is unlikely to do so this year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared in his latest Power On newsletter that he is not expecting a third event from Apple and there should not be "any other major announcements."

New hardware such as the bigger iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air, iPhone SE and iPad Pro are on track to launch in 2022.

Gurman says the M2-powered MacBook Air should be unveiled six to eight months from now and it will be the "biggest redesign since 2010."

For the bigger iMac, there are reports of a 27-inch iMac with mini-LED and ProMotion arriving in Q1 2022.

Gurman reported in August that a high-end Mac mini with a new design and additional ports is expected to launch in the "next several months."

The next generation iPhone SE is said to have no design change, but will be powered by the A15 chipset and support 5G connectivity. The 2022 iPad Pro may come with a glass back which supports wireless charging.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.