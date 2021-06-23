Apple unlikely to raise pricing of iPhone 13 despite global chip shortage

Apple is not expected to raise the prices of the iPhone 13 models according to TrendForce.

While prices of key components have risen due to the global shortage, TrendForce claims the base prices of the iPhone 13 will be "relatively on par" with the iPhone 12.

Contrary to rumours of the 1TB storage capacity option for the iPhone 13 , TrendForce said that storage capacity options will remain the same as the iPhone 12 lineup; 64/128/256GB for the iPhone 12 mini/iPhone 12 and 128/256/512GB for the iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max.

TrendForce also reiterated the possible specs of the iPhone 13; they are expected to ship with A15 chipsets built on TSMC's 5nm+ node .

All four models will have AMOLED panels with smaller notches and rear main camera with sensor-shift image stabilisation technologies. The Pro models will support 120Hz refresh rates , and ultra-wide angle lens with 6P lens and autofocus.

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup in September and marketing efforts are said to be focused on the non-mini models as the iPhone 12 mini did not meet sales expectations. TrendForce added that the iPhone 12 mini reached End-of-Life cycle ahead of schedule.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.