Apple unlikely to release an iPhone 14 mini

The iPhone mini moniker may be axed next year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to drop the 5.4-inch model for a lineup with two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. There will be Pro and non-Pro models offered in two different display sizes.

The iPhone 12 mini reportedly fared the worst in sales numbers since launch.

Consumer Intelligence Research Numbers indicated that the iPhone 12 mini made up only 6 per cent of iPhone sales between October and November 2020.

This in turn led Apple to cut production of the iPhone 12 mini. Despite the poor sales numbers, Apple is believed to be launching an iPhone mini later this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.