Apple unveils iPhone SE, adds Alpine Green to iPhone 13 lineup

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the new iPhone 13 but are looking for something more affordable, then look no further than the new iPhone SE.

Fit with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, the iPhone SE features the same aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design and the new A15 Bionic as seen in the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 too. With the new A15 Bionic, the iPhone SE flaunts a longer battery life and is 1.8x faster than the previous generations.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Apple

The new iPhone SE also features the familiar Home Button with Touch ID that has long been a standout feature in the older iPhone models and is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

On top of that, this new model is equipped with a 12mp f/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers computational photography benefits including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion and Portrait mode. With the A15 Bionic, the iPhone SE delivers significantly improved videos with reduced noise, especially when captured in low light. It also delivers better white balance and truer skin tone.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Apple

Now with 5G connectivity, the iPhone SE is also further enhanced with the iOS 15. FaceTime calls now feel more natural with spatial audio and a new Portrait mode and sharing experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call is also easier now with SharePlay.

Other features found in the iOS 15 include Focus, redesigned notifications and Weather app, Live Text recognition in a photo and Wallet app that adds support for home keys and state IDs. Privacy controls in Siri, Mail and across the system also receive further user information protection.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Apple

Though the iPhone SE is an affordable alternative to the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has also further expanded their new iPhone 13 lineup to include one new colour — Alpine Green.

Just like the previously announced iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the stunning new green colour is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at $1,649 and $1,799. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in the new green start at $1,299 and $1,149 respectively and is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options too.

That said, the new iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and red starting at $699.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Apple

Both the new iPhone SE and iPhone 13 lineup in Alpine Green are available for preorder on March 11, 9am on Apple’s website, and will be available on March 18, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.