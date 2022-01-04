Apple unveils special-edition AirPods Pro to celebrate the Year of the Tiger

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Apple introduced a special-edition of the AirPods Pro in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

The special-edition of the AirPods Pro come with a custom-designed tiger emoji on its wireless charging case and its retail box. Customers also receive a set of 12 red packets with each of the Chinese Zodiac signs printed on them.

Apple released the Year of the Ox limited edition AirPods Pro last year. Other than the special-edition AirPods Pro, Apple will be giving limited edition AirTags to iPhone customers in Japan, and launched a limited-edition Beats Studio Buds in an all-red design with gold tiger print accents.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.