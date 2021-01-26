Apple updates support document with details on how iPhone MagSafe can affect implanted medical devices

Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple's new MagSafe charging system in its new iPhones could interfere with implanted medical devices such as pacemakers.

Apple has now responded with an updated support document that details how users with implanted medical devices should take care of themselves.

It states that even though all iPhone 12 Models contain more magnets, "they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models."

It also advises these users to keep a safe distance between their iPhones and MagSafe accessories.

It says in the document:

Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact.

To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 15 cm apart or more than 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.

But more of all, Apple advises owners with implanted medical devices to consult their doctors and medical device manufacturer for specific information and medical device.

You can see the updated support document here.