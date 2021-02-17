Apple Watch battery still not charging after the latest update? Well, Apple will fix it for free!

Some customers using the Apple Watch Series 5 or SE smartwatches whose watches are apparently not charging after they enter Power Reserve are finding out that Apple’s latest watchOS 7.3.1 isn’t helping them solve the issue.

In this case, Apple’s support document said that the company will repair your watch for free.

The company said in the support document, to check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes. If it fails to charge, users are advised to contact Apple support who will check if it is eligible for the free repair service once its mailed in.