Apple Watch Series 4's ECG feature now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Apple Watch Series 4's much touted electrocardiogram (ECG) feature is now available in Singapore through a software update.

An ECG is a medical test that detects abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is a form of irregular rhythm in a person's heart, by measuring the electrical activity generated by the heart as it contracts.

This test is usually done by a technician attaching 12 small electrode patches to the skin of a patient's chest, arms and legs. But with the Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatches, the wearer only needs to stay still and hold the smartwatch's Digital Crown for 30 seconds to get an ECG reading.

Singapore is the second market in Asia after Hong Kong, and the first in South-east Asia, to get the ECG feature, now available in 31 markets around the world. The Apple Watch Series 4 was launched in September last year.