The Apple Watch Series 6 could come with a blood oxygen monitoring sensor

Blood oxygen monitoring could be the headline feature for the Apple Watch Series 6.

A report by DigiTimes claims that Apple will equip the next generation smartwatch with a blood oxygen sensor that will notify the user if blood oxygen levels drop below a certain threshold. Long-term low blood oxygen saturation increases the risks of respiratory or cardiac arrest, and can affect heart and brain functionality. A deal is said to be made with ASE Technology to manufacture the Apple Watch Series 6.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac found iOS 14 code snippets that suggest blood oxygen monitoring is coming. Tipster Jon Prosser also said that the blood oxygen sensor can be used to identify if a panic attack is coming.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.