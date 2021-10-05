Apple Watch Series 7 availability and pricing announced

Apple has been on the roll lately with the all-new iPhone 13 and iPad 9th gen releases.

Now, the tech company is releasing yet another product - the Apple Watch Series 7, with availability and pricing announced.

The much-awaited Series 7 orders start from Oct 8, with availability beginning Oct 15. The series is also retailing from $599.

PHOTO: Apple

The Series 7 keeps the compact size of the Apple Watch while giving even more screen space - 20 per cent to be precise - and slims the borders down by 40 per cent.

Boasting a hearty 18-hour battery life while charging 33 per cent faster than the Series 6, the Series 7 is also complemented by Apple Fitness+.

The new series comes in new aluminium case colours - midnight, starlight, green, blue, and red - and is backward compatible with previously released Apple Watch bands.

ALSO READ: Apple announces new Apple Watch Series 7

This article was first published in Geek Culture.