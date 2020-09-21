Apple Watch Singapore price guide 2020 - Series 3, SE or Series 6?

Checking your blood oxygen level and even notifying if you have an irregular heart rate — is there anything else the new Apple Watch Series 6 can’t do?

If the Series 6 is out of your budget, there’s still the new and more affordable Apple Watch SE and the earlier Apple Watch Series 3 still available at the Apple store.

I have to give mad props to Apple. Somehow, they managed to make people who haven’t worn a watch since primary school, actually pay hundreds of dollars for a freaking timepiece.

So before you blindly rush to get the latest Apple Watch Series 6, here’s a look at the options.

Apple Watch Singapore price guide 2020 — Series 6, SE & Series 3

I’m sure you can get a better deal during sales (10.10, 11.11 / Black Friday / Cyber Monday), but for reference, here are the official retail prices for the most basic Apple Watches:

Apple Watch Connectivity Size Price Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm $599 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm $649 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm $749 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 44mm $799 Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm $419 Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm $469 Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular 40mm $499 Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular 44mm $549 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm $299 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm $349

Wondering why the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4 are not on the list?

That’s because last year, Apple discontinued the Series 4 and introduced Series 5, and this year, Series 5 has been replaced by Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 3 also no longer comes with cellular function.

So right now, Apple has 3 main models: Apple Watch Series 6 (newer and more premium), Apple Watch SE (cheaper) and Apple Watch Series 3 (cheaper and fewer functions). There’s also the branded Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès versions

The main factors that affect Apple Watch prices are:

Series: Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE vs Series 3

Connectivity: GPS vs GPS + Cellular

Watch size: Smaller vs bigger

I’ll cover those in turn, but first, the question is: Why would you even consider buying an Apple Watch in the first place?

What does the Apple Watch do, anyway?

The Apple Watch is basically a glorified FitBit — its primary purpose is as a wearable fitness tracker.

To that end, the Apple Watch has this snazzy “3 rings” setup which lets you visualise your activity in 3 main areas.

The goal is to “close the rings” by making sure you hit your targets in all 3 areas, which you can set yourself.

You probably don’t need me to tell you that there are cheaper fitness trackers out there that do pretty much the same thing, albeit with a less sexy interface and watch design.

So why would you pay $299 or more for an Apple Watch?

Well, because the Apple Watch can be used as an extension of your iPhone (and only iPhone 6S and later). It can perform some basic functions, such as:

Now, with the new functions of the Apple Watch Series 6, it’s like having your own personal health companion — in line with Apple heading into the healthcare industry since the past year.

The new features of the Apple Watch Series 6 include:

But unless you’re super into the technicalities of your health, do you really need to know this?

Using the Apple Watch obviously won’t be as easy or full-featured as using a phone — for example, the call quality is severely limited by the crappy inbuilt microphone and speaker — but it’s probably really nice to have if you dislike pulling out your phone every 2 seconds.

Apple and LumiHealth programme with Health Promotion Board

Apple has also partnered HPB to launch the LumiHealth programme to encourage us all to be healthier.

Basically the app will be able to give you reminders, lets you customise workout activities and can even remind you to go for health screenings and immunisations based on your age and profile.

The most important part is that this 2-year programme offers participants the chance to earn HPB vouchers of up to $380 by participating in fitness and wellness challenges and hit various goals, with a cute little intergalactic explorer.

We can expect the vouchers to be from FairPrice and Sheng Siong.

The LumiHealth app will be available from late October 2020.

Apple Watch Series 3 vs Series 6 — why the $300 price difference?

Both Apple Watch 6 and 3 are able to support the functions I mentioned above to more or less the same extent. But if you looked at the table above, you’ll notice a standard $300 price difference between them.

Here’s another table that makes it easier to understand the price difference between Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 3, comparing the equivalent models:

Apple Watch Series 3 Series 6 Price difference GPS (small) $299 $599 +100 per cent GPS (large) $349 $649 +86 per cent

Okay, granted, the Apple Watch Series 3 is more basic in design.

The Apple Watch 6, on the other hand, is decidedly more stylish and customisable, with a whole lot more case and strap options to choose from. See the difference?

So the Apple Watch 6 runs on watchOS7, which includes more customisation of the watch face and new health and fitness features. But unless you’re a health nut, you can live without the extra fancy features.

Supposedly, the best new feature in the Apple Watch 6 is its “always on” display, so the screen is on all the time, as opposed to the Apple Watch 3 screen which only turns on when you lift it up to look at it. But seriously? Who cares.

Apart from that, the Apple Watch Series 6 has a slightly larger watch face and more storage than the Series 3, but again, those are pretty irrelevant.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Watch 3, you’d be better off getting the cheaper Apple Watch SE — from $419, +$120 more — which has the same larger display as Series 6, fall detection, compass and an always-on altimetre.

That said, if you die-die must have the latest wearables, Apple has a trade-in programme for older Apple Watches — you can track its trade-in value here.

Are Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 available anywhere?

As mentioned, Apple Singapore no longer carries the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5, preferring you to opt for Series 6 instead. The Series 4 is very similar to Series 5; the key difference is that the Apple Watch 4 does not have an always-on display.

You can still buy them in Singapore at store such as Singtel, Starhub, Courts and theApple Store on LazMall to see what’s left.

GPS vs GPS + Cellular Apple Watch — what’s the difference?

The other big decision is whether you would opt for the GPS only, or the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch.

For every model, you would have to pay an extra $150 (Series 6) or $80 (SE) for Cellular support. Here’s a table to show you the relative price difference in each case:

Apple Watch version GPS GPS + Cellular Price difference Apple Watch Series 5 (small) $599 $749 +25 per cent Apple Watch Series 5 (large) $649 $799 +23 per cent Apple Watch SE (small) $419 $499 +19 per cent Apple Watch SE (large) $469 $549 +17 per cent

Apple has discontinued the cellular version of Series 3, so we’re not comparing that.

So what’s the difference between GPS only, and GPS + Cellular?

First of all, all Apple Watches have GPS built in. It’s there so that your Apple Watch can track your location and speed independently, instead of constantly tapping on your iPhone to do so.

But if your Apple Watch is GPS only, it needs to be physically near your iPhone for phone calls, messages and apps to work.

The 2 paired devices are connected by Bluetooth + Wifi (think AirDrop) so they have to be within range.

As for the more expensive GPS + Cellular Apple Watch, it’s able to function as a mini iPhone, even if its paired iPhone is not nearby.

This means you can leave your iPhone at home and still be able to use those phone-type functions like calling, texting and accessing apps.

So it all depends on how you plan to use your Apple Watch. If you’re just using it as a day-to-day extension of your iPhone because you’re lazy to dig it out of your backpack, then the cheaper GPS-only version would suffice.

But if you’re prone to leaving your phone at home, then that extra $80 or $150 might be quite worth it.

Hidden costs of getting a GPS + Cellular Apple Watch

If you’re tempted to spring for the GPS + Cellular of the Apple Watch — as I am! — it’s important to note that it’ll cost you a bit more than just the $150 “surcharge”.

First, you can’t just purchase a SIM card off the shelf for your Apple Watch. Your iPhone has to be on a Singtel, Starhub or M1 plan, and then you have to activate NumberShare.

This allows you to “share” your data, talktime, etc. with your second device, i.e., your Apple Watch, for a monthly fee.

Telco NumberShare subscription fee Other costs Starhub $6/month (additional 1GB) — Singtel First 3 months free, then $6.90/month $10.70 for eSIM M1 First 6 months free, then $6.90/month $37.45 for eSIM

$6 to $7 a month is not really that expensive, but this will add on to your costs — as if the Apple Watch isn’t expensive enough already.

If you’re on Circles.Life, Giga, Gomo or the other new telcos? Tough luck. Even though Giga and Gomo belong to Starhub and Singtel, there’s no way (as far as I know) to activate NumberShare. Urgh.

So to get the most out of the Apple Watch, you’re basically forced to sign up for one of the Singtel/Starhub/M1 plans and then pay them an extra monthly subscription plus whatever “eSIM fees” they tack on.

Should you pay more for a bigger Apple Watch?

The final factor that affects the price of an Apple Watch is size. I know, it’s pretty self-explanatory, almost not worth discussing.

But for completeness, here’s the usual comparison table anyway. The 2 prices in each cell are for GPS / GPS + Cellular versions of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Case size Wrist size Price Apple Watch Series 6 40mm 130mm to 200mm $599 / $749 Apple Watch Series 6 44mm 140mm to 220mm $649 / $799 Apple Watch SE 40mm 130mm to 200mm $419 / $499 Apple Watch SE 44mm 140mm to 220mm $469 / $549 Apple Watch Series 3 38mm 130mm to 200mm $299 Apple Watch Series 3 42mm 140mm to 210mm $349

Long story short, the larger version of the Apple Watch always costs $50 more. If you’re exceptionally large you might want to pay that extra $50 for a better fit; otherwise, I think it’s safe to not bother.

True, a larger case size also means a slightly larger display area, but the Apple Watch isn’t meant to display much anyway. I don’t see how it would matter.

Are there cheaper alternatives to the Apple Watch?

It depends on what exactly you want an Apple Watch for. Are there cheaper fitness trackers out there? Hell yeah. You can even get a basic fitness tracker from the National Steps Challenge for $0 when it returns next season.

If you want a fitness tracker that’s dolled-up enough for you to call “wearable tech”, there are also options ranging from Xiaomi to Fitbit to Garmin.

In particular, Fitbit has a near-clone of the Apple Watch: Fitbit Versa 2. At around the $300 mark, it’s hardly cheap, but it’s really very pretty.

Features-wise, it looks like Fitbit is also catching up. You can use Spotify to listen to music and Fitbit Pay for contactless payment (only OCBC and UOB cards for now though). But it has to be within range of your paired phone to work.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that lets you ditch your phone, the only alternative I’ve found is the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE.

It has an entirely different aesthetic from the Apple Watch: While the Apple Watch (and other fitness trackers) tend to look a bit kiddy and Casio-ish, the Samsung Galaxy Watch looks more like the traditional, grown-up, Rolex-type watches you see on the covers of the Horology Herald.

Though not an Apple product, the Samsung smartwatch is not cheap either, costing about $450 to $600 for the LTE version (the one that can stand alone without being in range of your phone) compared to $449 to $799 for an Apple Watch with Cellular service.

Again, you have to pay for NumberShare with either Starhub or Singtel, and be locked into their system.

Ready to buy the Apple Watch? Here’s the game plan

If you’re planning to buy the Apple Watch online to take advantage of 11.11 / Black Friday deals, here’s what you should know before buying.

First, the Apple Watch is actually not that widely available online. The main retailer is the Apple Singapore e-store (not sure if they will have a discount on the day), but Apple also has a LazMall store on Lazada.

The Apple Watches on the LazMall store are eligible for 11.11 deals, but there’s no Series 3 available.

If you’re planning to buy from Lazada, don’t forget to collect whatever Lazada vouchers you’re eligible for before making the purchase. These come out weekly and there’s a different one for each bank’s credit cards.

Finally, you can “stack” the 11.11 voucher + the Lazada credit card voucher with a credit card that gives you miles or cashback for online purchases.

For cashback, our pick is the DBS Live Fresh Card or the OCBC FRANK Card for 5 per cent or 6 per cent cashback respectively.

They do come with some annoying T&Cs though, so if you want to keep things simple, there’s the Citibank SMRT Card for 3 per cent rebate.

Otherwise, you can opt to earn miles with your purchase (though it’s not really a massive purchase so you can’t earn much).

The best miles cards for online shopping are the Citibank Rewards Card and the OCBC Titanium Card, both of which give you 10 miles per $1 spent:

Of course, your choice might also be influenced by which bank has better Lazada vouchers. It’s pretty hard to go wrong with DBS and Citibank, in my personal experience.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.