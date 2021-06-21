AppleCare+ for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro come with lower prices

Apple just revised the AppleCare+ prices for the M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

For the M1-powered MacBook Air, consumers can purchase the AppleCare+ plan for $279 . Previously, it was priced at $348 and this translates to savings of $69.

For the M1-powered MacBook Pro (13-inch), the price drop is significantly lesser; the AppleCare+ plan is priced at $349 , down from $378.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Apple

The AppleCare+ for Mac extends warranty coverage to three years from the purchase date and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months.

There is a service fee of $138 for screen damage or external chassis damage, or $428 for other damages. In addition, there is 24/7 priority access to Apple Support via chat or phone.