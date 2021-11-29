Apple's AR headset with two processors is expected to launch in Q4 2022

Apple's augmented reality (AR) headset is on track to launch towards the end of 2022 according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo shared in his investor note that the AR headset will launch in Q4 2022 and it will be powered by two processors.

One of the processors is expected to have the same computing power level as the Mac, which will enable it to operate independently without being tethered to an iPhone and deliver a "mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality." The lower-end chipset is said to handle sensor-related computing.

The Apple AR headset will sport two Sony 4K micro-PLED displays and at least six to eight optical modules to constantly stream video see-through AR services to the user.

TheElec claimed in September that Apple is testing a sample of fine metal mask (FMM) from APS Holdings.

The Information reported earlier this year that the headset may cost about US$3,000 (S$4,109), have advanced eye-tracking technology, and need an iPhone connection to unlock its full set of features. Kuo elaborated on the capabilities of the eye-tracking technology in March.

The AR headset and the lineup of mixed reality devices could be the last major product category launched by Apple under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.